Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

CF Industries stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.21. 2,325,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,765. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.19.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

