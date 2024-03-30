Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.80 Million Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,263 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Hess by 30.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 24.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 5.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Sunday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.23.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $390,348.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock worth $22,811,166. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.64. 2,443,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $124.27 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.05.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

