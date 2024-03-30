Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $582,000 Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,514 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of BHP stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,658,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,979. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

BHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

