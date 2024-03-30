Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $692,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Snowflake by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 726,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,110,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 726,567 shares in the company, valued at $167,110,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $19,378,740.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $40,555,593.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,355 shares of company stock valued at $37,679,411. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $198.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.60. 10,106,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,593,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 0.94. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.26 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $194.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.24.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

