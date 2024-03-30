Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 447,741 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 829.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,741 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer comprises about 1.2% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.73. 12,326,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,184,062. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.04. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 115.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

