Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 213 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.01. 5,710,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,409,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.26 and a 200-day moving average of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

