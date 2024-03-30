Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Viper Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VNOM. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Viper Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.58.

Viper Energy Price Performance

VNOM stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,063. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Viper Energy’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.09. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Viper Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.