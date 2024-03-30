Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Update

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,600 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the February 29th total of 406,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,788.0 days.

Technogym Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TCCHF remained flat at $10.15 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. Technogym has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $10.15.

Technogym Company Profile

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, plate loaded equipment, weight benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

