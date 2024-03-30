Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Update

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,600 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the February 29th total of 406,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,788.0 days.
Technogym Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TCCHF remained flat at $10.15 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. Technogym has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $10.15.
Technogym Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Technogym
- What is a SEC Filing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Technogym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technogym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.