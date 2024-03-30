Teck Resources (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.83

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.83 and traded as high as $46.81. Teck Resources shares last traded at $46.32, with a volume of 527 shares traded.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.45.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.