Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.23

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.23 and traded as high as $7.31. Teekay shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 348,993 shares changing hands.
Teekay Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.64.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $339.19 million for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 10.28%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Teekay Company Profile
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.
