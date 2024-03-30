Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.23

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.23 and traded as high as $7.31. Teekay shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 348,993 shares changing hands.

Teekay Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $339.19 million for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 10.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teekay Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Teekay by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Teekay in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Teekay by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Teekay in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

