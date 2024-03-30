Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0309 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.03.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VIV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,858. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 32,301 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,309,000 after acquiring an additional 103,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

