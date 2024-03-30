Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0309 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.03.
Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of VIV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,858. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on VIV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.
