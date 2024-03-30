Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0309 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.03.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VIV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,858. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Telefônica Brasil

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Telefônica Brasil by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 230,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VIV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

