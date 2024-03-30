Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $68.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Get Walmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.91. Walmart has a twelve month low of $47.82 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $484.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,559,298.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,274,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,855,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,990,016 shares of company stock worth $1,693,978,567 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.