Terra (LUNA) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001585 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Terra has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Terra has a market cap of $777.47 million and $69.26 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000931 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000707 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 698,709,395 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

