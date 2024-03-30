TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,200 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the February 29th total of 1,096,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

TerrAscend Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of TSNDF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.89. 367,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,784. TerrAscend has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Featured Stories

