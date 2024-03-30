Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,875 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.5% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,534,710,000 after buying an additional 3,453,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after purchasing an additional 269,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.63.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $175.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

