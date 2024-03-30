Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Up 42.3% in March

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the February 29th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Texas Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Texas Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.79 and a beta of -0.04.

Texas Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Texas Community Bancshares had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter.

Texas Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Texas Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Texas Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.66%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

