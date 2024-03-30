TFB Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,000. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of TFB Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TFB Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $286.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $197.65 and a 52-week high of $291.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

