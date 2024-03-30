TFB Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,312,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,734,000 after purchasing an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,004 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.21 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.65 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

