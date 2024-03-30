TFB Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

TFB Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,539 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,780,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121,857 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $157,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 92.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,043,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,227,000 after buying an additional 1,465,828 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after buying an additional 1,170,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,058.2% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,215,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after buying an additional 1,110,708 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.86. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $47.21.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.