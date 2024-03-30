TFB Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.4% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.92.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $112.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.55.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 20.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,104,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,035,903.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $55,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,104,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,035,903.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

