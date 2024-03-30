TFB Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

TFB Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Portillo’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portillo’s

In other Portillo’s news, COO Derrick Lee Pratt sold 1,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $27,295.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,569.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portillo’s Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Portillo’s Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.82.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

