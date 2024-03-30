TFB Advisors LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF opened at $175.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.56. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $176.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

