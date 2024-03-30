TFB Advisors LLC Makes New $777,000 Investment in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCIDFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 184,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Lucid Group by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Lucid Group by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LCID opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.87.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCIDGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. The firm had revenue of $157.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

