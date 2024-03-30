TFB Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,186 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.7 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $103.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,635,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,635,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $3,713,269.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,105.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,342 shares of company stock worth $23,256,523 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.