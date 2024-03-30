TFB Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

TFB Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,988 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,670,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,634,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,855,000 after buying an additional 258,827 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 526,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after buying an additional 25,009 shares during the period. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 276,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAX opened at $25.44 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

