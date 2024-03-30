TFB Advisors LLC Sells 1,718 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

TFB Advisors LLC decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 345.6% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $67,076.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $844,053.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,197 shares of company stock valued at $4,225,745. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $164.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $165.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

