TFB Advisors LLC Sells 4,648 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

TFB Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK opened at $95.20 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.79.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

