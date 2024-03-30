TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Up 156.4% in March

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, an increase of 156.4% from the February 29th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TFFP traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. 60,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,035. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFFP. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,709 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,050,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 646,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 257,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 15.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

