The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Position Lessened by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the quarter. Allstate makes up 5.8% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Allstate worth $28,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Allstate by 484.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,488,000 after purchasing an additional 275,319 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,389,000. Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 141,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,261,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,519,000 after purchasing an additional 104,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ALL opened at $173.01 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $173.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.52, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.77%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

