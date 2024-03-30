The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,332 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

Shares of BA stock opened at $192.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.72. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

