The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $192.99 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.72.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

