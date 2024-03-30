The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its position in Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Boeing by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 1,335.3% during the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.53.

Boeing Stock Up 0.5 %

Boeing stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,471,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,320,370. The firm has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.22 and a 200 day moving average of $209.72. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

