The China Fund (NYSE:CHN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.01

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.01 and traded as high as $10.08. The China Fund shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 22,798 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHN. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,069,000 after purchasing an additional 129,736 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The China Fund by 238.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The China Fund by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The China Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,374,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,666,000 after acquiring an additional 71,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in The China Fund by 466.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

