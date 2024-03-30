The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $154.15 on Monday. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $260.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.46. The firm has a market cap of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 203.08%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

