The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $61.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CNM has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of CNM opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79. Core & Main has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $868,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,912.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $868,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,912.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $2,895,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,950.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,334,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,262,410. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,417,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,588 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,926,000 after buying an additional 2,660,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth $108,023,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after buying an additional 1,192,629 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,219,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,729,000 after buying an additional 788,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

