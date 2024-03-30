The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Price Target to $27.00

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SGMT has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sagimet Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Sagimet Biosciences Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:SGMT opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. Sagimet Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

In other news, CEO David Happel bought 12,100 shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $63,767.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,584. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sagimet Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,517,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,498,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

