The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $488.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $488.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $428.83.

NYSE AMP opened at $438.44 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $279.85 and a 12 month high of $440.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $405.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

