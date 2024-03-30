The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MOS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mosaic

Mosaic Trading Up 1.4 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mosaic by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MOS opened at $32.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $48.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.