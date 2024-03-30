The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

New York Times has raised its dividend by an average of 22.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. New York Times has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New York Times to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.02. New York Times has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.58.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other New York Times news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth $633,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,809,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,505,000 after purchasing an additional 80,075 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in New York Times by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 117,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NYT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

