The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Holdings Raised by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.0% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,135,688 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,455,660,000 after buying an additional 392,783 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,622,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,543,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,946,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,891,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,900,000 after buying an additional 209,152 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.42. 4,778,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,568,161. The company has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.74 and a 200 day moving average of $93.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

