The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 56.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,981.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $1,254,051.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,562 shares of company stock valued at $35,446,258 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.20 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.42. 3,053,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,724,077. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 242.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.12. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. Research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

