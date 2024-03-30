The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $38.97. 6,721,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,033,200. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.27 and a one year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

