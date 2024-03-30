Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Update

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the February 29th total of 26,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Friday, January 12th.
Theratechnologies Stock Up 13.7 %
NASDAQ:THTX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. 63,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,188. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.31.
Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.45 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Theratechnologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.
