THG (LON:THG) Trading 1.5% Higher

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 70.20 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 69.02 ($0.87). 1,256,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 3,016,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.02 ($0.86).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of THG from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 48 ($0.61) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 91 ($1.15).
THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.
