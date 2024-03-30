Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Short Interest Down 21.1% in March

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the February 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 392,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 142,494 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 1,764.1% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 76,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 72,506 shares during the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 13.8% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock remained flat at $10.30 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

