Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Down 50.5% in March

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the February 29th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 257,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tian Ruixiang Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TIRX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 26,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,309. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. Tian Ruixiang has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $7.88.

Get Tian Ruixiang alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tian Ruixiang

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Free Report) by 53.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.94% of Tian Ruixiang worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tian Ruixiang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tian Ruixiang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.