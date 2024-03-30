Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Announces Dividend of $1.50

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
Till Capital Price Performance
Shares of TILCF stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Till Capital has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.11.
Till Capital Company Profile
