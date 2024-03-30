TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 148.3% from the February 29th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TILT Stock Performance

Shares of TLLTF remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 363,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,365. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. TILT has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.07.

About TILT

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company produces, cultivates, extracts, and sells cannabis products; and manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

