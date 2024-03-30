TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 148.3% from the February 29th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
TILT Stock Performance
Shares of TLLTF remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. 363,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,365. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04. TILT has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.07.
About TILT
