TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the February 29th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.
TOD’S Price Performance
OTCMKTS TODGF remained flat at $37.65 during trading on Friday. TOD’S has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average is $38.89.
TOD’S Company Profile
